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Home / Trending / Who is Mumbai's 'pookie cop'? Meet constable Vinod Kalukhe who won Gen Z's heart during CJP protest

Who is Mumbai's 'pookie cop'? Meet constable Vinod Kalukhe who won Gen Z's heart during CJP protest

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Amid fiery speeches, marches and political slogans during the nationwide Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, one Maharashtra Police constable unexpectedly became the internet's newest viral sensation.

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Meet Vinod Kalukhe, the Mumbai Police constable whom Gen Z has affectionately crowned the "Pookie Cop" after his shy, blushing reactions in a series of viral Instagram reels.

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How did Vinod Kalukhe become the 'Pookie Cop'?

The trend began at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where content creator Shreya Chadda filmed a light-hearted interaction with Kalukhe during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Using an unreleased Lana Del Rey audio featuring the lyric, "Everybody knows that I am a good girl, officer," the creator playfully interacted with the constable. His bashful smile instantly struck a chord with social media users.

The reel quickly went viral, with thousands of viewers calling the officer "pookie"—a Gen Z term used affectionately for someone considered sweet, adorable or wholesome.

The blush that broke the internet

The trend gained even more momentum when content creator Nidhi Pawar later approached Kalukhe and showed him the now-viral reel featuring himself.

Instead of posing confidently, the constable blushed uncontrollably, a reaction that viewers found even more endearing. The clip rapidly spread across Instagram, with users celebrating his humble and genuine response.

How Gen Z turned a police officer into a viral star

Soon, dozens of creators recreated the trend across Mumbai. Young protesters filmed similar interactions with police personnel, using the same viral audio while smiling at officers and playfully calling them "pookie."

What began as a single reel soon became one of the defining social media moments of the CJP protests, blending humour with political demonstrations.

Gen Z's unique style of protest

The nationwide CJP protests saw students and supporters gather across multiple cities demanding accountability. Alongside marches, speeches and sit-ins, social media became an extension of the movement.

Participants documented events through memes, trending audios, Instagram reels and humorous interactions, giving the protests a distinctly Gen Z identity that mixed activism with internet culture.

The demonstrations culminated on Saturday with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, bringing days of protests to an end.

Even after the agitation concluded, videos of Constable Vinod Kalukhe continue to rack up views online, making the "Pookie Cop" one of the most memorable faces to emerge from the protests.

Why is everyone calling him 'Pookie'?

In Gen Z slang, "pookie" is an affectionate nickname used for someone perceived as cute, kind, innocent or wholesome. Social media users felt Kalukhe's shy smile and genuine reactions perfectly embodied the term, turning an ordinary police constable into an unlikely internet celebrity.

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