Who is Sandy Sonu Dosanjh? Kal Dosanjh’s wife removed from Surrey Council Election slate after his arrest

Sandy Sonu Dosanjh, the wife of Vancouver Police Department officer Kalwinder (Kal) Singh Dosanjh, has been removed from the Conservative Party of Surrey’s slate of candidates for the 2026 Surrey municipal election after her husband was charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust.

Sandy Dosanjh had been contesting a seat on Surrey City Council as part of the Conservative Party of Surrey slate, alongside mayoral candidate Honveer Randhawa.

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David Denhoff, president of the Conservative Electors Association and Conservative Party of Surrey, confirmed on September 4, that Dosanjh had been removed as a candidate.

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“Honveer faced a difficult decision and acted immediately, decisively, with strength and integrity,” Denhoff said. He added that the decision did not assign guilt to Sandy but was taken because the situation raised concerns about public confidence and that the party wanted to put public trust and Surrey residents first.

The party also issued a statement asking that Sandy’s privacy be respected so she could focus on her family.

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Since moving to Surrey, BC, in 2010, I’ve seen the city that I love and care for so much, and where I raised my kids, face insurmountable challenges. Surrey has been plagued by high taxes, crime and a blatant disregard for public safety. The infrastructure is not able to keep… pic.twitter.com/ha8egU8LAp — Kal Dosanjh (@Kal_Dosanjh) August 13, 2026

Who is Sandy Sonu Dosanjh?

Sandy Sonu Dosanjh is described as a fitness lifestyle advocate, businesswoman and mother. She is originally from Talwandi Madho, a rural village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, located about 17 km from Nakodar. She married Kal in 2004 and moved to Surrey in 2010.

She had entered municipal politics in Surrey as a candidate for the Conservative Party of Surrey before her husband’s arrest and the subsequent decision to remove her from the election slate.

In a small town, not far from her village in India, I saw Sandy (Sonu) for the first time. We got married a week later. Here we are, 20 years later. This journey together has been a beautiful one. We have shared many tears and laughter along the way. There were moments that were… pic.twitter.com/l5oMnXJwNL — Kal Dosanjh (@Kal_Dosanjh) February 9, 2024

Who is Kal Dosanjh?

Kalwinder Singh Dosanjh has served with the Vancouver Police Department for more than 25 years. During his career, he held several roles, including senior detective in the Financial Crimes Unit, and most recently worked in the traffic section.

Dosanjh was arrested and charged on September 3 with four counts of fraud, four counts of theft over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, the alleged offences took place between December 8, 2017, and July 25, 2025, in or around Vancouver, Surrey and/or other locations in British Columbia.

Police said the majority of the alleged victims were community members and investors. Dosanjh and his co-accused, Sarabjit Singh Gill, are both Surrey residents and were business associates at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the charges relate to housing developments, while some allegations are connected to the foundation Dosanjh established.

Kal Dosanjh’s KidsPlay foundation

Dosanjh founded KidsPlay in 2015 after spending 15 years working on patrol in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

According to information about his work with the organisation, Dosanjh said he had seen many children from underprivileged backgrounds who lacked the opportunities available to others.

He began running organised sports programmes for inner-city children through the police athletic league after work. After moving to Surrey, he sought to bring the initiative there through KidsPlay.

The organisation was intended to help young people stay away from drugs, gangs and violence by providing opportunities through sports and community programmes.

None of the allegations against Kal Dosanjh have been proven in court.