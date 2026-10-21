Who is Shraddha Dubey? Lucknow model arrested in boyfriend Shiva Sharma’s death case

Shraddha Dubey, a Lucknow-based model and fashion influencer, has been arrested in connection with the death of businessman Shiva Sharma, her alleged live-in partner, after remaining on the run for more than a week.

Dubey was arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow police. Her sister, Rashmi Dubey, and another accused, Tanveer Ali, alias Danish, were also arrested, according to reports.

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Sharma, 28, who owned a chain of restaurants, died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, alleged that he had been assaulted before being pushed from the building. Police registered a murder case on the basis of her complaint.

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#WATCH | Shiva Sharma murder case | Maharashtra: A team of Uttar Pradesh Police reaches Hudkeshwar Police Station in Nagpur, where accused Shraddha Dubey is being held. https://t.co/YpERRslmt8 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

Here is what is known about Dubey, her relationship with Sharma and the allegations against her.

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Who is Shraddha Dubey?

Originally from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, Dubey is a model and fashion blogger who was part of Lucknow’s modelling and party circuit. According to a report by ThePrint, she was previously married to a man named Prince Dubey.

Dubey has a background in fashion events and has built a social media following through modelling and fashion-related content. She also holds a master’s degree and a postgraduate diploma in Computer Applications.

Her arrest has brought renewed attention to the allegations surrounding Sharma’s death, which police are investigating.

What was her relationship with Shiva Sharma?

According to Sharma’s mother, he had been in contact with Dubey for around four months and was living with her.

The family has alleged that Dubey harassed Sharma for months and threatened to implicate him in false cases. They have also claimed that differences emerged between the two over marriage, with the family alleging that her behaviour changed when the subject came up.

Sharma’s relatives further alleged that Dubey invoked the names of influential people to intimidate and blackmail him.

These claims form part of the allegations against Dubey and have not been established in court. The circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death remain under investigation.

Alleged underworld links under police scanner

Investigators are also examining allegations that Dubey used claims of links with the underworld to intimidate people.

According to media reports, she allegedly invoked the name of the Mukhtar Ansari gang. These alleged connections have not been independently established, and it remains unclear what evidence, if any, police have found to substantiate them.

How was Shraddha Dubey arrested?

After Sharma’s death and the registration of the murder case, Dubey and the other accused allegedly went missing. Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to Dubey, her sister Rashmi and Tanveer Ali, alias Danish.

Investigators reportedly suspected that Dubey might have fled to Nepal with her sister.

On October 17, Dubey moved an application before a district court seeking to surrender, according to news agency UNI. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against her.

She was subsequently arrested in Nagpur in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Lucknow police.

What has Shraddha Dubey said about Shiva Sharma’s death?

While she was absconding, Dubey released videos denying that Sharma had been murdered. She claimed that he had died by suicide and said she wanted to record her statement with the police.

In one video, she asked that her name not be linked to anyone and maintained that she was not missing. She said she wanted to tell the police the “whole truth”.

In another video, Dubey attributed Sharma’s death to financial stress, claiming that he was burdened by debts of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

An older video that surfaced online purportedly shows Sharma asking Dubey for a month to repay money owed to her.

Her statements present a different account from the allegations made by Sharma’s family. Police will have to establish the sequence of events leading to his death as the investigation progresses.