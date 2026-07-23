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Home / Trending / Who is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF officer at centre of row over 'dead cockroach' Instagram Story

Who is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF officer at centre of row over 'dead cockroach' Instagram Story

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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An Instagram post by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) officer mocking protesters from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has triggered a political and social media controversy, three days after security forces blocked the group's march to Parliament.

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Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat, who was deployed in central Delhi during Monday's protest, shared an Instagram story featuring a picture of a dead cockroach with the caption: "CAN'T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY." The post quickly went viral, drawing criticism from social media users, before it was deleted.

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The CJP hit back sharply, alleging that the post reflected an insensitive attitude towards peaceful protesters.

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"Absolutely shocking. This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that. But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die!" the party said in a post on X.

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Who is Sonia Sehrawat

Sehrawat serves as an Assistant Commandant in the RAF, the specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tasked with crowd management and riot control. She reportedly has around 6 lakh followers on Instagram.

According to reports, the post has also sparked discussions within the CRPF.

Apart from her policing career, Sehrawat has bui

lt a sizeable following on Instagram, where she has around 6 lakh followers. Her account features dance videos, fitness content, trending reels, personal updates and occasional glimpses of her life in uniform.

In an interview with the Win Life Like a Warrior podcast, Sehrawat said she grew up in Haryana, where traditional social norms often limited opportunities for girls. She said those experiences inspired her to pursue a career in the armed forces and challenge gender stereotypes.

During the same podcast, Sehrawat recalled suffering a serious injury during training that required 52 stitches. Despite the setback, she completed the rigorous training programme after recovering, describing the incident as a defining moment in her journey into the force.

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