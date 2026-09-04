A viral podcast featuring self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has triggered a political controversy after he appeared to claim that he assaulted the father of student protester Nishu Azad during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and escaped jail despite the alleged severity of the incident.

Bhardwaj's remarks have drawn criticism from opposition leaders and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has demanded his arrest. The controversy has also raised questions over his alleged political connections after he referred to BJP leaders, including Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, in the podcast.

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However, the Delhi Police have disputed the claim that the victim suffered a fractured or “cracked” skull, saying the injuries were found to be simple in nature.

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Who is Swatantra Bhardwaj?

Swatantra Bhardwaj has described himself publicly as a right-wing/Hindutva activist and social media influencer. He has gained attention through his social media presence and appearances in online content.

He is now in the spotlight after a clip from a podcast circulated widely on social media in which he discussed the June 23 confrontation at Jantar Mantar involving Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad.

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The viral clip has led to demands for further investigation into what Bhardwaj said about the incident and his alleged political connections.

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What did Swatantra Bhardwaj say in the podcast?

In the podcast, Bhardwaj appeared to claim that he had attacked Nishu's father and referred to the possibility of an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 307 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He also claimed that Kumar required several stitches and suggested that the incident could have resulted in serious consequences.

Bhardwaj further spoke about his alleged political backing and referred to Kapil Mishra as an “elder brother”. He claimed that he did not go to jail after the incident and suggested that political intervention played a role in his release.

Reports on the podcast also say he referred to other political figures, including Union minister Chirag Paswan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking about his political connections.

These claims are at the centre of the current controversy and have not been independently established.

What happened at Jantar Mantar?

According to the Delhi Police, a scuffle broke out during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026.

Police said Sanjay Kumar, 38, a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury from a kada worn by one of the people involved in the scuffle.

Kumar was medically examined at RML Hospital, where doctors reportedly described his injuries as simple in nature.

The Delhi Police specifically rejected claims that Kumar suffered a fractured or “cracked” skull.

In a fact-check posted by the New Delhi district police, the force said: “The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts/MLC and is completely baseless.”

Police also said the injury was caused by a kada and “not by any weapon”.

Was Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested?

According to Delhi Police, people involved in the incident were detained at the site. During the investigation, Swatantra Bhardwaj, 21, and Suraj Kumar, 24, were served notices and interrogated.

Police said legal action was taken according to procedure and that a chargesheet would be filed before the competent court.

The force also rejected allegations that political influence or interference had resulted in Bhardwaj avoiding arrest.

Delhi Police said: “Any allegation of undue influence or interference in the matter is factually incorrect and baseless.”

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and others proceed to Parliament Street Police Station from Patel Chowk in connection with a case regarding injuries to one of their supporters during Jantar Mantar protests. Saurav Das says, "There is a minor… pic.twitter.com/0Lw5aYnFkv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026

CJP demands Bhardwaj’s arrest

The controversy intensified on Friday after CJP members marched towards Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, demanding action against Bhardwaj.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were among those seeking action. Around 50 supporters reportedly gathered outside the police station.

The CJP has alleged that the incident involved an attack on a Dalit man and has demanded that stricter provisions, including those under the SC/ST Act, be considered.

Speaking outside the police station, Das alleged that the police had failed to add the sections demanded by the protesters and said they were asked to approach a court for appropriate orders.

Dalit girl Neeshu is our next target. I brutally smashed her father’s head. We are just waiting for the right opportunity to beat her. I wear police 👟, I can beat anyone I want. - Swatantra Bhardwaj Delhi Police: Injuries were made by kada,not any weapon. Beauty of BJP govt🫡 pic.twitter.com/UQ1ughd8xp — D (@Deb_livnletliv) September 3, 2026

Bhardwaj later claims ‘self-defence’

After the podcast clip triggered backlash, Bhardwaj offered a different explanation of the incident.

He said the incident was an act of “self-defence” and claimed that he had been surrounded by 10 to 15 people.

“What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed,” Bhardwaj said.

He also claimed that he had video evidence and said Kumar was hit on the head during the confrontation.

Bhardwaj maintained that he was cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Delhi Police vs viral ‘cracked skull’ claim

The case has now produced two sharply different narratives.

Bhardwaj's viral podcast comments have been interpreted by critics as an admission of a serious assault and a claim of political protection.

Delhi Police, however, says the victim suffered a simple injury caused by a kada, that Bhardwaj was questioned after being served a notice, and that allegations of political interference are baseless.

The police have also said that legal proceedings are continuing and a chargesheet will be filed before the competent court.

As of now, the allegations and claims made in the viral podcast remain part of an ongoing controversy and should not be treated as proof of criminal guilt. Any criminal liability will ultimately be determined through due legal process.