DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Who is UP's Yashoda Lodhi? English teacher whose video was shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Who is UP's Yashoda Lodhi? English teacher whose video was shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Yashoda, who runs the Instagram account English with Dehati Madam, shared a video thanking Priyanka for the gesture

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:04 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
yashoda5944/Instagram
Advertisement

Meet Yashoda Lodhi, a woman from Uttar Pradesh who teaches English online. She recently found herself in the spotlight after actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reposted one a video of hers on Instagram.

Yashoda, who runs the Instagram account English with Dehati Madam, shared a video thanking Priyanka for the gesture.

Advertisement

“Little did I know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma’am would share my video on her story,” Yashoda said is her video. She added that after posting the clip, she was surprised to see it featured on the actor’s Instagram Story, a gesture she described as making her day special.

Advertisement

Yashoda also revealed that her Instagram following had crossed four lakh.

“From a village girl working in her fields to seeing my content reach someone I admire so much, this moment is truly special,” she said.

Advertisement

Encouraging her followers, she said, “Never underestimate your small efforts. You never know who is watching.”

She captioned her video: "I honestly don’t have a TV at home and I’m not someone who knows many celebrities, so when my students started telling me about all the wonderful people who appreciated my work, it truly touched my heart."

She thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as actors R. Madhavan, Abhay Deol and Mrunal Thakur for acknowledging her content, saying their support meant a lot to her.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Ma'am, you're the perfect example of the phrase: 'never judge a book by its cover." Another reacted, "Salute to you young lady." A third commented, "You are such an inspiration."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts