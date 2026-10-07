Meet Yashoda Lodhi, a woman from Uttar Pradesh who teaches English online. She recently found herself in the spotlight after actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reposted one a video of hers on Instagram.

Yashoda, who runs the Instagram account English with Dehati Madam, shared a video thanking Priyanka for the gesture.

Advertisement

“Little did I know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas ma’am would share my video on her story,” Yashoda said is her video. She added that after posting the clip, she was surprised to see it featured on the actor’s Instagram Story, a gesture she described as making her day special.

Advertisement

Yashoda also revealed that her Instagram following had crossed four lakh.

“From a village girl working in her fields to seeing my content reach someone I admire so much, this moment is truly special,” she said.

Advertisement

Encouraging her followers, she said, “Never underestimate your small efforts. You never know who is watching.”

She captioned her video: "I honestly don’t have a TV at home and I’m not someone who knows many celebrities, so when my students started telling me about all the wonderful people who appreciated my work, it truly touched my heart."

She thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well as actors R. Madhavan, Abhay Deol and Mrunal Thakur for acknowledging her content, saying their support meant a lot to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by English with Dehati Madam (@yashoda5944)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Ma'am, you're the perfect example of the phrase: 'never judge a book by its cover." Another reacted, "Salute to you young lady." A third commented, "You are such an inspiration."