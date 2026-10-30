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Home / Trending / Who is Vrindavan’s 19-year-old ‘Pookie Baba’? His looks, curly hair, and spiritual charm have everyone crushing on him

Who is Vrindavan’s 19-year-old ‘Pookie Baba’? His looks, curly hair, and spiritual charm have everyone crushing on him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Shri Shashwat Acharya, also known as Shri Swami Shashwatacharya Ji Maharaj, looks, curly hair and spiritual charm have everyone crushing on him.
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A 19-year-old spiritual preacher from Vrindavan has become the internet’s latest sensation, with clips from his religious discourses attracting widespread attention on social media.

Shri Shashwat Acharya, also known as Shri Swami Shashwatacharya Ji Maharaj, is a Bhagwat Katha vachak (spiritual narrator) and Peethadheeshwar associated with Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan.

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While his discourses on religion and spirituality are drawing viewers, his youthful appearance, curly hair and clean-shaven look have also caught the internet's attention. Videos and photographs of the young preacher have gone viral on platforms such as Instagram and X, prompting a wave of memes, humorous comments and reactions.

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Social media users have playfully dubbed him the ‘Gen Z Baba’ and ‘Pookie Baba’, making him a trending topic online.

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Interestingly, the nickname ‘Pookie Baba’ had earlier gained popularity among social media users in connection with spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj.

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