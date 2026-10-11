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Home / Trending / Who is Yashaswinee Raje Singh? BJP leader’s daughter detained from park near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Delhi protests

Who is Yashaswinee Raje Singh? BJP leader’s daughter detained from park near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during Delhi protests

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 12:08 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Yashaswinee Raje Singh is daughter of former BJP MLA Vikram Singh.
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Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh, was among those detained by Delhi Police on Saturday amid a crackdown on protesters seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Singh said she was detained while sitting in a park near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital.

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“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. Currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” she said in a social media post.

Her detention came as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) planned a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Who is Yashaswinee Raje Singh?

Yashaswinee Raje Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh, who previously represented the Fatehpur Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a BJP MLA.

She had also participated in student protests in June and July over examination paper leaks. The protesters had demanded the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Singh actively supported the CJP campaign during these demonstrations.

Her detention on Saturday brought renewed attention to the role of student activists and young protesters in the campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Over 2,000 protesters detained across Delhi

Delhi Police detained more than 2,000 protesters across the national capital on Saturday as authorities stepped up security ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration.

More than 40,000 personnel from Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces were deployed across the city. Barricades and spike strips were installed at key locations to regulate movement and prevent protesters from reaching the demonstration site.

Several Opposition leaders were also detained as they attempted to join the protest.

Four former chief ministers detained

Four former chief ministers-- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar --were among the prominent Opposition leaders caught up in the police action, according to reports.

Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, was detained along with several party MPs from South Avenue in central Delhi after police prevented them from proceeding towards the protest site.

She sat at a bus stop before being taken away in a police bus along with five party MPs, including Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen. During the protest, Banerjee was seen with a band-aid covering her mouth, apparently expressing her opposition to the police action.

“The government is misbehaving with us,” Banerjee said. “We the INDIA alliance will continue to fight to strengthen people's voice.”

Several other Opposition and student leaders were also detained as they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration.

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