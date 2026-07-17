An intriguing and delightful video from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Winning hearts online, the clip features a group of stray dogs setting an example in road safety. The video shows the canines patiently crossing a busy street like ‘paw-fect pedestrians’ using a designated zebra crossing, leaving social media users thoroughly impressed.

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Shared with the caption, “Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru,” the video was recorded on a car's dashcam.

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Many users joked that the disciplined dogs could teach humans a lesson or two about following traffic rules. The clip has since attracted widespread attention and praise for the canines' surprisingly law-abiding behaviour.

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Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/V3nfcGDUJN — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 16, 2026

Netizens react:

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A user wrote, “These dogs understood the purpose of a zebra crossing. Some humans still think zebra crossings are parking spaces.” Another reacted, “Animals have better spatial awareness than humans.”

A third user expressed, “Dogs of India are more civilised.” A fourth commented, “Dogesh be like: jalwa hai humara.”