DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Who let the dogs cross? Watch Bengaluru's 'paw-fect pedestrians' use zebra crossing

Who let the dogs cross? Watch Bengaluru's 'paw-fect pedestrians' use zebra crossing

Many X users joked the disciplined dogs could teach humans a lesson or two about following traffic rules

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:33 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@gharkekalesh/X
Advertisement

An intriguing and delightful video from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Winning hearts online, the clip features a group of stray dogs setting an example in road safety. The video shows the canines patiently crossing a busy street like ‘paw-fect pedestrians’ using a designated zebra crossing, leaving social media users thoroughly impressed.

Advertisement

Shared with the caption, “Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru,” the video was recorded on a car's dashcam.

Advertisement

Many users joked that the disciplined dogs could teach humans a lesson or two about following traffic rules. The clip has since attracted widespread attention and praise for the canines' surprisingly law-abiding behaviour.

Advertisement

Netizens react:

Advertisement

A user wrote, “These dogs understood the purpose of a zebra crossing. Some humans still think zebra crossings are parking spaces.” Another reacted, “Animals have better spatial awareness than humans.”

A third user expressed, “Dogs of India are more civilised.” A fourth commented, “Dogesh be like: jalwa hai humara.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts