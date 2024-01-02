Who stole David Warner's cap; ‘emotional’ Pakistan’s skipper Shan Masood calls for 'country-wide search'

IANS

New Delhi, January 2

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has urged the Australian government for a "country-wide search" after David Warner in an emotional plea on social media revealed that his 'Baggy Green' cap had been stolen.

Warner, on Tuesday, shared an emotional video on Instagram following the misplacement of his Baggy Green caps, purportedly taken while in transit from Melbourne to Sydney for the Test match.

"There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back,” Shan Masood was quoted by Fox Cricket.

"He's been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back,” he added.

The veteran opener, who is gearing up to wrap up his remarkable 12-year Test career in the upcoming third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, expressed his distress in an Instagram video, expressing the sentimental value of the bag, particularly containing his cherished Baggy Green cap.

"Inside this backpack was by baggy green. It's sentimental to me, and something that I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week,” said David Warner in an Instagram video.

The 37-year-old opener will play his final Test match at the SCG against Pakistan, beginning on January 3, departing as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. Of his 8695 runs at 44.58 in Test cricket, the 37-year-old has compiled 793 runs at 49.56 at his home venue, making four centuries.

