DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota, the Mansa anti-drug activist shot dead?

Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota, the Mansa anti-drug activist shot dead?

A freestyle kabaddi player who launched 'Nasha Roko, Rozgar Do' campaign, Jhota became known for confronting suspected drug sellers

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
Advertisement

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, who was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on Tuesday, had made a name for himself by confronting suspected drug sellers and exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs.

He was questioning the chemist shop owner over the sale of certain drugs to a man and recording the argument on his mobile phone when he was shot at. A live video streamed on Jhota’s Facebook page captured the confrontation.

Advertisement

From kabaddi player to anti-drug activist

Originally from Mansa, Jhota was a freestyle kabaddi player who turned to anti-drug activism, forming an ‘Anti-Drug Task Force’ and personally apprehending alleged drug dealers before handing them over to the police.

Advertisement

He also launched the ‘Nasha Roko, Rozgar Do’ campaign in villages, inspiring the formation of similar committees at the village level in Mansa and Bathinda.

His campaign brought him into the spotlight, but his confrontational methods also led to run-ins with the police. The circumstances of his killing have brought renewed attention to a confrontation in 2023 involving Ashwani Kumar, the chemist shop owner now accused of shooting him.

Advertisement

A campaign marked by confrontation

In July 2023, Jhota and his supporters allegedly paraded Kumar through a Mansa market with a garland of shoes around his neck, accusing him of selling banned drugs. An FIR was registered against Kumar on Jhota’s complaint, while the police later booked Jhota for allegedly taking the law into his own hands.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts