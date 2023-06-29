‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

Chandigarh, June 29
The magnanimous side of Amritsar police came to fore in a viral video where a cop was seen helping out a stray dog stuck by its neck in a vehicle.
The wholesome video has been shared by official Twitter handle of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar.
A heartwarming act of compassion! 🙌🚓— Commissioner of Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) June 28, 2023
In a touching incident, a dog got trapped in a car bumper, Amritsar police official came to the rescue. With great care and skill, safely freed the dog, ensuring its well-being.🐾#LetsBringTheChange #LoveForAnimals pic.twitter.com/HylTFNHu8e
The video shows Punjab Police head constable, Palwinder Singh, rescuing a dog trapped in the bumper of the car while ensuring latter didn’t get hurt. Singh cautiously holds and twists the neck of poor animal to free it from a hole placed on the bumper of the car.
Since being shared, the heartwarming video has amassed over 18,000 views. Twitterati is unanimously hailing the act of the policeman. Many are seeking blessings for his owing to his kind act.
Bhagwan kripa kre is sipahi par— X-Box (@Ram60830324Ram) June 29, 2023
salute to this police officer for such duty....thanks for saving the life and such incident increase the respect towards uniform...— harendra singh (@harendra12321) June 29, 2023
Act of kindness— Manpreet kaur (@Manpreetkghuman) June 29, 2023
Great heart sir.. ⚡❣️— Palli Benjumen (@Pa98039Palli) June 29, 2023
God bless him for all his kindness hope the dog got medical help too. 🙏🙏— Simran Bhatia (@SimranBhatia0) June 29, 2023
❤️— Team SKY (@TeamSKY360) June 29, 2023
