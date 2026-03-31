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Home / Trending / 'Why aren't they running?' Couple, cobra and a scary Thailand vacation

'Why aren't they running?' Couple, cobra and a scary Thailand vacation

What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway, turned into a nightmare

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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What could go wrong when you’re on a vacation in Krabi, Thailand? Most would say nothing. However, this couple’s experience would say otherwise. What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway, turned into a nightmare – in the deadliest way possible!

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It was 5 AM and was supposed to just another morning for this couple, but a constant hissing sound in the room forced them to look around.

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What happened next sent them screaming for help. At the neck of their bed was a black cobra sitting casually. The video shows the hotel staff trying to catch the ‘uninvited guest’. Once caught, the reptile was reportedly released back into the wild.

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A video, shared by @Azariel91, has gone viral ever since.

(The Tribune cannot confirm the details of the post)

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“A couple staying at a hotel in **Krabi, Thailand**, woke up around **5 AM** when one partner suddenly ran out crying and screaming that a **snake** was slithering across their neck on the bed. Staff were called, and they discovered a large **black cobra** hissing inside the room. The snake was safely captured and released back into the wild,” the post read.

A user reacted, “Too much talking and no one is running.” Another asked, “It’s a nope rope. Big fat nope. I would have just set everything on fire because how is there even a snake on the bed of a well-maintained hotel?”

“Added Krabi, Thailand to the list of places overseas I ain't going to,” wrote another internet user.

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