The hashtag #BoycottSitaareZameenPar is trending on X due to a mix of controversies surrounding Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, “Sitaare Zameen Par”.

The primary reason for the backlash is Aamir Khan’s past association with Turkey, particularly his meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2020. This has sparked outrage among Indian citizens due to Turkey’s diplomatic closeness with Pakistan, especially after India’s retaliatory strike, Operation Sindoor, against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Some users accuse Aamir Khan of being tone-deaf and politically insensitive, claiming he didn’t speak out against Pakistan-related issues until it was convenient for promoting his film.

Netizens also claim that “Sitaare Zameen Par” is a scene-to-scene remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions”, which tells the story of a basketball team with intellectual disabilities. This has led to accusations of lacking originality and creativity.

Aamir Khan’s past remarks on intolerance in India have also resurfaced, contributing to the boycott calls.

Despite these controversies, the film’s trailer has received praise for its emotional resonance and portrayal of intellectual disabilities. The film, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, follows a disgraced basketball coach who trains specially-abled players. Aamir Khan Productions has commented on Operation Sindoor, lauding the Indian armed forces and seeking justice for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.