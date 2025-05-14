DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Trending / Why is boycott 'Sitaare Zameen Par’ trending on X: Aamir Khan’s film faces backlash over Turkey ties

Why is boycott 'Sitaare Zameen Par’ trending on X: Aamir Khan’s film faces backlash over Turkey ties

Some users accuse Aamir Khan of being tone-deaf and politically insensitive, claiming he didn’t speak out against Pakistan-related issues until it was convenient for promoting his film
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 PM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Netizens also claim that “Sitaare Zameen Par” is a scene-to-scene remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions”. Photo: X
Advertisement

The hashtag #BoycottSitaareZameenPar is trending on X due to a mix of controversies surrounding Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, “Sitaare Zameen Par”.

Advertisement

The primary reason for the backlash is Aamir Khan’s past association with Turkey, particularly his meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2020. This has sparked outrage among Indian citizens due to Turkey’s diplomatic closeness with Pakistan, especially after India’s retaliatory strike, Operation Sindoor, against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Some users accuse Aamir Khan of being tone-deaf and politically insensitive, claiming he didn’t speak out against Pakistan-related issues until it was convenient for promoting his film.

Advertisement

Netizens also claim that “Sitaare Zameen Par” is a scene-to-scene remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions”, which tells the story of a basketball team with intellectual disabilities. This has led to accusations of lacking originality and creativity.

Aamir Khan’s past remarks on intolerance in India have also resurfaced, contributing to the boycott calls.

Advertisement

Despite these controversies, the film’s trailer has received praise for its emotional resonance and portrayal of intellectual disabilities. The film, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, follows a disgraced basketball coach who trains specially-abled players. Aamir Khan Productions has commented on Operation Sindoor, lauding the Indian armed forces and seeking justice for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper