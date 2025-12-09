Why did cricketer Ashwin post this cryptic image featuring Sunny Leone?

Former India cricketer R. Ashwin has grabbed attention on social media with a cryptic post featuring actress Sunny Leone. The post, which quickly garnered a million views on X, has left followers debating its meaning.

Ashwin shared a collage on X with two images: one of Sunny Leone and another of a narrow lane. This unusual pairing immediately sparked curiosity as fans attempted to decode the message.

The most popular interpretation is that Ashwin’s post is a coded reference to Tamil Nadu cricketer Sunny Sandhu. In Tamil, the word “sandhu” translates to an alley or small lane—explaining the second image in the collage.

The post coincides with Sandhu’s impressive performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he delivered a crucial late flourish for Tamil Nadu.

With the IPL mini-auction set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, speculation is growing that Ashwin might be hinting at Chennai Super Kings’ interest in picking up Sunny Sandhu