Why flight attendants advise against wearing black socks on flights

A seemingly minor clothing choice could make a big difference during air travel: the colour of your socks.

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According to flight attendants, passengers who remove their shoes during a flight should avoid wearing black socks, particularly on night flights, as such, dark colours usually merge with the environment. This makes it difficult for cabin crew walking in the narrow aisle to avoid collisions.

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As per former British Airways cabin crew member Kris Major, dark socks blend into the shadows on a night flight. If passengers stretch out their legs into the aisle, staff pushing service trolleys or carrying hot drinks may not notice your feet, increasing the risk of trips or minor injuries.

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“It’s not about fashion. It’s about visibility,” Major added, explaining that anything that is hard to see at floor level is an accident waiting to happen in the narrow aisles of an aircraft.

Experts stress that the advice mainly applies to passengers who remove their shoes and extend their feet into the aisle. Wearing lighter-coloured socks can improve visibility, while keeping feet within one’s seating space is the safest option.

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Meanwhile, hygiene concerns in aircraft cabins cannot be ignored. A study published by PubMed Central has shown that viruses and contaminants can survive on aeroplane surfaces for extended periods, highlighting the importance of limiting walking barefoot inside the aircraft. The lavatory, particularly, may not be hygienic.

It is not that there is any airline rule prohibiting black socks; rather, there should not be a visibility issue in their case. It will help ensure safety of fellow passengers and cabin crew. These tips can help make flights safer and more comfortable for everyone.