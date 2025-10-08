Why is Deepika Padukone’s ‘hijab’ in this ad campaign stirring controversy?

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has come under fire on social media after appearing to wear a “hijab” in a promotional advertisement for Abu Dhabi’s tourism campaign. Critics accused her of cultural appropriation and hypocrisy, while her fans and supporters defended her, emphasizing her respect for local customs.

In the commercial for "Experience Abu Dhabi" — a campaign by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi — Deepika appears alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh. They are shown visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi and later the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. During the mosque visit, Deepika is seen wearing a red outfit covering her body except for her face and hands, while Ranveer wears a black suit.

Shortly after the ad was released, Deepika started trending on X as some users ridiculed her for “wearing a hijab,” though several pointed out that her attire was actually an abaya—a loose outer garment. Some critics questioned her consistency, recalling her previous advocacy for women’s autonomy in a short film for Vogue called “My Choice”.

Remember Deepika Padukone’s “My Choice”? Where individual freedom sparkled in Vogue lights “to wear a bindi or not, my choice.” Cut to Abu Dhabi: she’s in a hijab, promoting tourism, and “My Choice” is suddenly sponsored by local tradition. Apparently, Brahmanical Patriarchy… https://t.co/oYGaqi8aHI pic.twitter.com/sVTf8inTsC — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) October 7, 2025

Remember Deepika Padukone's video "My Choice"? "To wear a Bindi or not, my choice" "I decide the clothes I wear" Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab. What happened to "My Choice"? pic.twitter.com/y6bbIrqGYs — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 7, 2025

Supporters soon responded, noting that Deepika has often shown respect for religious sites in India by dressing conservatively when visiting temples. They argued that she was following proper protocol in the UAE.

Indeed, Deepika and Ranveer have a history of visiting temples as part of their personal and public lives. For instance, they attended the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and the Golden Temple in Amritsar during their first wedding anniversary, choosing traditional attire and covering their heads respectfully.