Home / Trending / Why is Deepika Padukone’s ‘hijab’ in this ad campaign stirring controversy?

Why is Deepika Padukone’s ‘hijab’ in this ad campaign stirring controversy?

Some critics questioned her consistency, recalling her previous advocacy for women’s autonomy

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:07 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Screen grabs via social media
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has come under fire on social media after appearing to wear a “hijab” in a promotional advertisement for Abu Dhabi’s tourism campaign. Critics accused her of cultural appropriation and hypocrisy, while her fans and supporters defended her, emphasizing her respect for local customs.

In the commercial for "Experience Abu Dhabi" — a campaign by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi — Deepika appears alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh. They are shown visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi and later the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. During the mosque visit, Deepika is seen wearing a red outfit covering her body except for her face and hands, while Ranveer wears a black suit.

Shortly after the ad was released, Deepika started trending on X as some users ridiculed her for “wearing a hijab,” though several pointed out that her attire was actually an abaya—a loose outer garment. Some critics questioned her consistency, recalling her previous advocacy for women’s autonomy in a short film for Vogue called “My Choice”.

Supporters soon responded, noting that Deepika has often shown respect for religious sites in India by dressing conservatively when visiting temples. They argued that she was following proper protocol in the UAE.

Indeed, Deepika and Ranveer have a history of visiting temples as part of their personal and public lives. For instance, they attended the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and the Golden Temple in Amritsar during their first wedding anniversary, choosing traditional attire and covering their heads respectfully.

