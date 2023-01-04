Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 4

Japan will give families Rs 6 lakh per child if they move out of Tokyo.

The move aims to relocate people to parts of Japan hit by ageing and to disperse dense population in metropolitan areas.

The support will be provided if a child is under 18, or if a child is 18 but in high school's final year.

An extra 700,000 yen is being added to the 300,000 yen offered at present for relocation due to fears that the nation's population and economy is increasingly concentrated in Tokyo, heightening the potential risk from large earthquakes, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Earthquakes in Japan with either a magnitude greater than or equal to 7 or which caused significant damage or casualties.

In October last, too, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the capital. Buildings swayed, traffic came to a standstill and residents were told to take action amid violent tremors.

As many as 1,300 municipalities have taken part in the relocation support programme during the current fiscal year.

Recipients will have to live in a participating municipality for five years or longer while employed. They will be asked to return the money if they move out before the required period.

Only 2,381 people have taken part in the previous relocation offer since 2019.

Of the 125 million people in the Japanese archipelago, 35 million (28 per cent) live in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, The Times reports.