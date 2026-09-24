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Home / Trending / Why is #JusticeForMau trending? All about the pet Labrador, controversy surrounding YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

Why is #JusticeForMau trending? All about the pet Labrador, controversy surrounding YouTuber Gaurav Taneja

Social media users raise questions about the dog’s health, living conditions and care in the months leading up to his death

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:15 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Mau was a Labrador who had been a familiar face in YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s family content. Credit: Instagram
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In the last few hours, you must have noticed #JusticeForMau and #BoycottGauravTaneja trending. But who was Mau and why is the YouTuber in the spotlight?

Turns out, it is the reported death of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja’s pet Labrador, Mau, that has sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users raising questions about the dog’s health, living conditions and care in the months leading up to his death.

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'Where is Mau?'

Mau was a familiar presence in Taneja’s family vlogs before followers noticed his absence. Addressing the issue in an earlier video titled Where is Mau?, Taneja had said he moved the dog to his farmhouse after choosing a lifestyle. He also cited family concerns, including religious reasons, for the decision.

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Following reports of Mau’s death, fitness creator Pushpendra Choudhary and several social media users shared posts alleging that the dog had been unwell and questioning the care he received. Claims regarding Mau’s health, diet, living conditions and medical treatment have circulated widely online, though they remain unverified.

Taneja yet to respond

As criticism mounted, hashtags such as #JusticeForMau and #BoycottGauravTaneja began trending, with users demanding clarity on Mau’s health and the circumstances surrounding his reported death.

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Taneja has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

The issue has also drawn reactions from actor and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya, who criticised Taneja’s earlier explanation for moving the dog away from the family home.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Seriously how could a pet parent be so careless, humara wala ek patta bhi khaata hai toh we get scared if its safe." Another reacted: " We want answers not justification." A third commented, "This is so heart wrenching."

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