You've stumbled upon one of the Internet's quirkiest Easter eggs. Type '6 7' into Google, and watch your screen bounce like a seesaw. But why? It all started with a viral clip of a kid at a basketball game enthusiastically chanting 'six seven' and moving his hands up and down. The absurdity of the moment made it a meme sensation, with users remixing and reposting it across platforms.

The phrase '6 7' evolved into a visual cue, representing that distinctive bouncing motion. Google caught on, embedding this Easter egg into its search engine. Now, when you type those numbers, the screen mimics the motion, paying homage to the viral clip.

But what does it mean?

The expression “6 7,” sometimes written as “67,” has emerged as a trend on TikTok, popular among Generation Alpha and younger Gen Z users. "6 7” doesn’t always carry a specific definition. For some, it’s shorthand for the song lyric. For others, it’s tied to Ball's aesthetic. For others, it seems to be a catchy meme tied to drill music and internet culture. Experts say it’s less about meaning and more about being in the in-crowd.⁠

The Origins of '6 7'

The meme's roots lie in a song by Skrilla, "Doot Doot," featuring G Herbo, where "6 7" is repeated in the lyrics. It gained traction on TikTok and Instagram Reels, often paired with basketball edits, particularly those featuring LaMelo Ball, who's 6'7" tall.

The '6 7' Phenomenon

This quirky Easter egg showcases Google's knack for incorporating pop culture references. It's a playful nod to Internet culture, assuming you'll know the meme or discover it soon. The '6 7' trend has become a cultural marker, symbolising the Internet's ability to turn absurd moments into viral sensations.