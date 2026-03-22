Meet ‘Gamer Mummy’ who is proving that gaming isn't just for teens anymore. From breaking stereotypes and winning hearts online, she has left social media users and gamers alike impressed.

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The viral Instagram page that goes by the name ‘Indian Gaming Mom’, is run by her son, and offers a glimpse into her unique routine.

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One video that is trending online shows the family searching for her around the house, assuming she’s in the kitchen or resting, only to find her engrossed in a Spider-Man session on her PS5.

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The video caption read, “When we couldn’t find Mom anywhere in the house… we thought she was in the kitchen or resting. But she was actually busy saving the city.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lopamudra Mohanty Sharma (@mulberry_723)

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In another video, she is seeing wrapping up cooking just in time to for a racing session on her PC setup. The caption of one of her videos read, “POV: Her race starts in 10 minutes… So she speed-runs dinner. I thought guests were coming… Turns out she had a bigger priority. Race > Rest. And yes… she finished 1st. Indian moms don’t waste time. They optimise it.”

Netizens react:

One user commented, “Maxi Verstappen”. Another wrote, “Ferrari wants to know your location”. A third reacted, “Lewis Hamilton who?”

As if this wasn't enoguh, she reportedly played Gran Turismo 7 for the first time and still secured first place.