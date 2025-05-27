DT
Home / Trending / 'Why so many guns? Jyoti Malhotra captured on camera with 6 security men in Pakistan market by Scottish YouTuber

‘Why so many guns? Jyoti Malhotra captured on camera with 6 security men in Pakistan market by Scottish YouTuber

The Haryana YouTuber was also recording a video
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:42 PM May 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A video of a Scottish YouTuber, Callum Mill, featuring Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in a Pakistan market has gone insanely viral.

Mill, who runs a YouTube channel by the name Callum Abroad, ran into her at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar. He was shocked to see the gunmen around her.

He captured six men armed with guns and wearing jackets with 'No Fear' written on them.

Malhotra was also recording a video. Callum introduces himself as a Scottish YouTuber. Jyoti asks him if it was his first visit to Pakistan. To this, Callum replies, "No, five times."

She asks him if he had been to India and introduces herself as an Indian. When Callum asks what she thinks about Pakistan's hospitality, Jyoti replies, "It's great."

Callum realised the armed men are with her. "She's the one with the guys, with all the security. I don't know why, what's the need for all the guns? Look at all the guns she has surrounding her. There are six gunmen surrounding her," he says.

