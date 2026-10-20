DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Wife takes an unexpected 'road drop' as Uttarakhand man tries to dodge traffic police

Wife takes an unexpected 'road drop' as Uttarakhand man tries to dodge traffic police

The incident, which took place at Trishul Chowk, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In an attempt to escape the challan, a man knocked his wife off the bike and fled. Credit: @imrajak_/X
Advertisement

A motorcyclist in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur may have managed to ride away from a police checkpoint, but his wife was left behind — quite literally. The bid to dodge a police checkpoint turned into a rather unplanned drop-off for his wife — who fell onto the road after her husband allegedly made a sudden turn to evade the cops at Trishul Chowk.

The incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

And that's not even the worst part. Wait, what?

Advertisement

The man did not stop to check on his wife and instead rode away.

According to the available details, the incident occurred when officers signalled the motorcyclist to pull over, he allegedly accelerated and abruptly swerved in an attempt to get past the checkpoint. The sudden manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road.

Advertisement

Police personnel at the checkpoint were seen rushing towards the woman to assist her after the fall.

According to officials, the woman was questioned following the incident and reportedly told the police that she had not sustained any injuries. After counselling her, the police sent her home.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts