Wife takes an unexpected 'road drop' as Uttarakhand man tries to dodge traffic police

A motorcyclist in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur may have managed to ride away from a police checkpoint, but his wife was left behind — quite literally. The bid to dodge a police checkpoint turned into a rather unplanned drop-off for his wife — who fell onto the road after her husband allegedly made a sudden turn to evade the cops at Trishul Chowk.

The incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

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And that's not even the worst part. Wait, what?

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The man did not stop to check on his wife and instead rode away.

According to the available details, the incident occurred when officers signalled the motorcyclist to pull over, he allegedly accelerated and abruptly swerved in an attempt to get past the checkpoint. The sudden manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road.

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Police personnel at the checkpoint were seen rushing towards the woman to assist her after the fall.

According to officials, the woman was questioned following the incident and reportedly told the police that she had not sustained any injuries. After counselling her, the police sent her home.