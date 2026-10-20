Wife takes an unexpected 'road drop' as Uttarakhand man tries to dodge traffic police
The incident, which took place at Trishul Chowk, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media
A motorcyclist in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur may have managed to ride away from a police checkpoint, but his wife was left behind — quite literally. The bid to dodge a police checkpoint turned into a rather unplanned drop-off for his wife — who fell onto the road after her husband allegedly made a sudden turn to evade the cops at Trishul Chowk.
The incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.
And that's not even the worst part. Wait, what?
The man did not stop to check on his wife and instead rode away.
According to the available details, the incident occurred when officers signalled the motorcyclist to pull over, he allegedly accelerated and abruptly swerved in an attempt to get past the checkpoint. The sudden manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road.
Police personnel at the checkpoint were seen rushing towards the woman to assist her after the fall.
According to officials, the woman was questioned following the incident and reportedly told the police that she had not sustained any injuries. After counselling her, the police sent her home.
चालान से बचने के चक्कर में युवक पत्नी को बाइक से गिरा कर भाग गया ।
दोस्तों ये घटना न तो हँसने वाली है ना ही रोने वाली । ये बहुत चिंता जनक घटना है । आमजन को पुलिस का इतना खौफ क्यों?
आप क्या सोचते हैं इसकी क्या वजह हो सकती है? https://t.co/tRsG2iwRVV
— Rajak Shaikh (@imrajak_) October 17, 2026