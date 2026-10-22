'Will quit singing': Mika Singh challenges drinking, Rs 35 lakh claims against brother Daler Mehndi

Singer Mika Singh has demanded that Uttarakhand MLA Subodh Uniyal make public the payment records for the Rs 35 lakh allegedly paid to his brother, Daler Mehndi, for a performance, and apologise for accusing the veteran singer of being drunk on stage during a Navratri event.

Uniyal confronted Daler during a Navratri programme at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Sunday. Defending his brother, Mika has maintained that Daler does not drink alcohol and had performed despite being physically unwell following major surgery.

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On Wednesday, Mika thanked singers from Bollywood and Punjab, along with fans, friends, family members and well-wishers, for supporting Daler.

“Greetings, everyone! Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong,” he wrote on X.

Mika added, “If a teacher at a school or college scolds a student, then it turns into a big issue. Then how is it okay to insult an artiste of such calibre in this way?”

Sat Sri Akal, everyone! 🙏❤️ Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong. आज अगर कोई टीचर स्कूल या कॉलेज में किसी बच्चे को डांटता है, तो भी बड़ा मुद्दा बन जाता है। फिर एक इतने बड़े कलाकार को मंच पर सबके सामने इस तरह डांटना और अपमानित करना कहाँ तक सही है? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1 Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️🙏 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Tagging Uniyal, he said an apology was due and urged the MLA to acknowledge that the allegations about Daler consuming alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way the singer had been treated.

In another post, Mika thanked the people of Uttarakhand for standing by his brother. “Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. Artistes have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artistes are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there?” he wrote.

He also urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to look into Uniyal’s behaviour and take appropriate action.

Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. ❤️🙏 Artists have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artists are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there? I sincerely request Hon’ble CM @pushkardhami to look into the behaviour of Cabinet Minister @SubodhUniyal1 and take appropriate action. Artists deserve respect and dignity. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

Uniyal had claimed that Daler was offered Rs 35 lakh to perform at the event. Questioning the claim, Mika asked the MLA to make the payment records public.

“Sir, you paid Rs 35 lakh in cash or cheque? If you have the receipts, then please present them in public so people can know the truth. Thank you!” he wrote.

Daler was performing at a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri celebrations when Uniyal walked onto the stage and accused him of being drunk.

Sir, aapne ₹35 lakh cash mein diye the ya cheque se? Agar aapke paas payment ki receipts hain, toh please public ke saamne share kijiye, taaki sabko sach pata chal sake. Thank you! @SubodhUniyal1 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 21, 2026

“There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” Uniyal said. “We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It’s wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can’t even speak, how will you sing?”

In an earlier video statement, Mika had said he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Daler had consumed alcohol. He said his brother had recently undergone major surgery and was physically unwell but had honoured his professional commitment.

“He recently underwent a major operation. A prominent minister who was there came on stage and scolded him, saying, ‘You are unable to sing, don’t sing, you took money from us.’ Agreed, he was right to say that. But do not say that he was singing under the influence of alcohol. I challenge anyone: if even one person says, ‘We have seen Daler drinking alcohol,’ I will quit singing,” Mika said.

Daler is yet to issue a statement on the controversy.