'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

There are no doubts about girls breaking the glass ceiling across varied fields but at times, they do end up submitting to their physical limitations.

Nothing is more disheartening than not being able to give your best shot, especially when the opportunity is as big as defeating the best women's tennis player in the world and you are robbed of the chance due to menstrual cramps.

In one such incident, China's Zheng Qinwen wished she was a man when her severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world number 1 Iga Swiatek.

Qinwen was utterly disappointed at what she managed to pull off on the court at the French Open-2022 on Monday.

The Chinese teenager was aiming to give her all in a bid to create a massive upset against Swiatek. However, she suffered menstrual cramps which derailed her bid to put up her best fight.

Qinwen started off well and won the first set in a tie-break before suffering in pain due to the cramps. She had to opt for a medical time-out midway through the second set when she was 3-0 down against Swiatek.

"It's just girl things," Zheng said in reference to her menstrual pain.

"The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day.

"I couldn't go against my nature. I wish I could be a man so that I don't have to suffer from this. It's tough," she added.

Zheng returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.

Her physical problems contributed to her commiting 46 unforced errors.

"The leg made it tough," said Zheng. "But that compared to the stomach was easy. I could not play my game because the stomach was too painful.

"I really give my best on court, it's just tough," she added.

She said she was not happy with her performance as she really wanted to put a fight but could not show her tennis on the court.