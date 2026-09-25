Woman creates 5-foot 'Gyan Ganesha' idol using 1,100 notebooks, Internet amazed

Meet Aditi Mittal, the artist whose 'Gyan Ganesha' artwork is going viral. In an Instagram video, she showcased how stacks of notebooks were transformed into a detailed representation of Bappa.

Mittal ended up creating a 5-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha using 1,100 notebooks.

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Explaining the concept behind the project, Aditi said she wanted to explore what could happen if "the books that shape our future" were reimagined as the God of wisdom.

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She noted that the notebooks were not simply piled on top of each other; every book had to be carefully positioned to ensure the structure could support the next layer. Pages were folded and shaped to create intricate features such as the mukut, ears, trunk and hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ArtistAditi by Aditi Mittal | Handcasting|Resin|workshop|gift (@artistaditi)

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The unconventional artwork also sparked curiosity about its visarjan. Mittal explained the religious significance of the ritual saying — after prayers, the idol is regarded as a physical form once the divine presence is respectfully invited to depart, allowing the materials to be reused or donated.