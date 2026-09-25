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Home / Trending / Woman creates 5-foot 'Gyan Ganesha' idol using 1,100 notebooks, Internet amazed

Woman creates 5-foot 'Gyan Ganesha' idol using 1,100 notebooks, Internet amazed

Creation also sparks debate on visarjan, donation

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The artist shared a video showing how she created what she called 'Gyan Ganesha', turning stacks of notebooks into a detailed representation of Bappa. artistaditi/Instagram
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Meet Aditi Mittal, the artist whose 'Gyan Ganesha' artwork is going viral. In an Instagram video, she showcased how stacks of notebooks were transformed into a detailed representation of Bappa.

Mittal ended up creating a 5-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha using 1,100 notebooks.

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Explaining the concept behind the project, Aditi said she wanted to explore what could happen if "the books that shape our future" were reimagined as the God of wisdom.

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She noted that the notebooks were not simply piled on top of each other; every book had to be carefully positioned to ensure the structure could support the next layer. Pages were folded and shaped to create intricate features such as the mukut, ears, trunk and hands.

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The unconventional artwork also sparked curiosity about its visarjan. Mittal explained the religious significance of the ritual saying — after prayers, the idol is regarded as a physical form once the divine presence is respectfully invited to depart, allowing the materials to be reused or donated.

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