A story posted on Reddit has gone viral, leaving thousands of people speechless and shocked.

A woman shared how her husband and her own mother had been secretly having an affair for 22 years and how this discovery destroyed her family.

The woman, who shared her story under the username @blownupmarriage1, said she and her husband had been together since they were teenagers. They got married when she was 17 and expecting their first child. Her parents supported them and even helped them buy a house next door.

Three years ago, she came home early from a trip and caught her husband and her mother in a very inappropriate situation. When she confronted them, they admitted they had been secretly together for over two decades, even before she got married.

The woman told her father what had happened. He was heartbroken and went for DNA tests on their children.

The results were shocking as some of the children he raised were not his, but were actually fathered by his son-in-law.

After this, the father kicked his wife out of the house. She later went to live with her sister. The woman, who was pregnant with her fifth child at the time, started divorce proceedings against her husband.

When she shared her story online in the Reddit group TrueOffMyChest, it quickly went viral.

The post had mixed reaction. Over 29,000 people upvoted the post, and thousands left comments supporting her.

Many were also angry at the mother for blaming her daughter for "breaking up the family" when it was her own actions that caused the pain.