Woman gets her sandwich with B***h written on it, restaurant’s explanation leaves netizens in splits

Chandigarh, November 27

Misspelling of names is quite common but imagine if you get your order with something offensive written on it. Well a woman shared her peculiar story on how she received her sandwich stuff with word ‘B***h’ written on it.

The anecdote of the queer incident has been shared by the woman on Twitter. As she received the sandwich and discovered the ‘derogatory’ remark over it, she rushed to the manager of the restaurant to seek an explanation.

I took my sandwich out of the bag and I saw THIS! I went back and spoke with the manager an demanded an explanation. He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing and asked why someone felt the need to write it. He answered, "because you ordered a BLT with cheese?"🙈 pic.twitter.com/JlVGQUw85a — Festive Irish Lady 🎅💚🤍🧡🎄 (@SpookyIrishLady) November 20, 2022

Things right away turned hilarious after manager explained that the word was abbreviation for ‘BLT with cheese’ that the woman had ordered. Besides she mistakenly read letter ‘L’ as ‘I’ (which perhaps anyone could do pertaining to the way of writing it).

For the uninitiated, a BLT is a type of sandwich named for the initials of its three primary ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Since being shared, the post of the woman has surpassed over 23,000 views. The story has left netizens in splits. Many shared their similar experiences.

😂😂😂 — Louie Kerr 🇮🇪 (@LouieKerr8) November 20, 2022

Thank you, just the giggle I needed 😆🤣 — Sarah@CoalitionOfChaos 🌿🐟 (@vividstuff) November 20, 2022

Amusing. — Charleyb, stamp out emojis, memes and gifs (@charleyb2355) November 20, 2022

🤣🤣🤣this happened to me! The pizza guy dropped a note through my letterbox after delivery saying’nice to meat you thin crust’ my husband went nuts%! It was the name of pizza with a thin crust 🤣🤣🤣🤣😬 — Becky taylor (@Beckyfamilylond) November 21, 2022

