Woman jumps in front of speeding bus to ‘secure’ son’s future, dies

Chandigarh, July 19

A disturbing video of a woman, who died after jumping in front of a bus to avail compensation to secure her son’s future, has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

#Salem,Tamil Nadu: Papapathy(39) mother of 2, was working as a contract cleaner at the Salem Dist collectorate on a monthly salary of 10,000.

Unable to fulfill the educational expenses of her children & failing to get loan she committed suicide by falling in front of bus+ pic.twitter.com/vyHWt5Odbz — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) July 18, 2023

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.

Paapaathi, 45, took the extreme step after being misguided by someone that the government will provide financial assistance to her family against her death in accident.

She jumped in front of a speeding bus on June 28 and died after being hit by it, as per a report in India Today.

Earlier on the same day, she tried to jump before a bus but was hit by a two wheeler, India Today quoted police sources as saying.

Moments later, she jumped in front of another bus resulting in her death.

