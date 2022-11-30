Woman on board tries to open plane door at 37,000 feet as ‘Jesus told her to do so’, arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

In a bizarre incident, a woman on board an Ohio-bound flight out of Houston tried to open the side door of the aircraft at 37,000 feet claiming that Jesus told her to do so, as per a report of Click2Houston.

The flight had to make an emergency landing over the freakish act of the woman.

The 34-year-old Elom Agbegninouwas later arrested by the police.

Eyewitnesses told authorities the woman wished to look out the window by the jump seat. She attempted to grab the door when aircraft was at 37,000 feet but was wrestled down, the court documents revealed.

Another person got bitten by her when he tried to stop her from opening the gate. He claimed that the woman said Jesus told her to travel to Ohio and open the plane door.

Agbegninou was charged with assault maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interference with flight crew members and attendants.