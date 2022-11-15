Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 15

Mumbai Police recently nabbed a man for allegedly taking Rs 60 lakh from a businessman’s wife at the pretext of giving her ‘full control’ over her husband through black magic.

Police acted upon complaint registered by the businessman, who lives wife his wife and two children in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

In his complaint, the husband apprised police about theft of Rs 35 lakh, that he had kept in a shelf at home to distribute among his company employees as Diwali bonus.

He suspected involvement of someone insider in the theft. Besides, he also informed cops about his wife’s alleged affair around 13 years ago. However, that affair had ended by the time he found out about it.

The wife initially denied any leads about the theft but admitted to her husband after few days that she had paid money to an astrologer for getting full dominance over latter.

The woman revealed that she came in contact with the astrologer through Instagram and apprised him about the issues she was facing with her husband.

She also told she complied with astrologer’s demand in Rs 35 lakh cash while rest portion was compensated with jewellery.

The businessman told he tried to retrieve his lost cash and gold on his own but failed. It was only then he decided to report the incident.

#Diwali #Mumbai