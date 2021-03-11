Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

Chandigarh, August 14
A video of a woman rescuing her child from a cobra in the nick of time has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother.
In the video, the cobra is seen passing from in front of the entrance of the house and is unnoticed. The child and his mother, who has been identified as Priya, step out of the door of their home. The boy does not realise that there is a cobra slithering by and as he unknowingly steps forward, his foot is inches away from the cobra's head.
The cobra immediately lifted its hood and it was seconds away from biting the kid. Just then, his mother notices the cobra, and she seems to be shocked, for the child tries to run back inside, and instead, finds himself face to face with the cobra. The mother acts immediately, and whisks up her child, holds him up and runs to safety. The cobra too, manages to slither away.
The CCTV visuals went viral on social media and the mother, Priya, has been hailed for her bravery and quick thinking.
Be careful of snakes during monsoons.This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage.— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 13, 2022
When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter.Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives. pic.twitter.com/uBm41jsEO1
IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Be careful of snakes during monsoons. This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter. Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives.”
