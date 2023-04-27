Woman says 50k salary insufficient to survive in metro cities, Twitterati reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 27

Millennials talking about toxic culture in jobs besides demanding pay parity has become quite common across social media and job seeking platforms. Many usually keep such discussions wide open for others to react and convey a strong message. In a fresh bid to apprise people about ‘woes’ of freshers working in metro cities, a Twitter user, Medha Ganti, has started a thread on the micro blogging site.

Medha wrote about how it is impossible to survive in a metro city at Rs 50k salary. “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!,” she wrote.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 1.2 million views. Netizens have lapped up the issue to start a comprehensive discussion over it. Majority was seen schooling the woman stating that 50k was a good remuneration for a fresher, as companies offer not more than 20-25k to the beginners.

