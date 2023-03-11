Woman uses matrimony site to negotiate salaries in different companies before applying for job

Chandigarh, March 11
People generally seek their life partners on various matrimony sites but you might perhaps not be aware of how the forum could be used for some other purposes, beyond just searching for companions.
Mulling over the potential use of site for the other purposes, a woman used Jeevansathi.com to negotiate salary of similar jobs at different companies before applying.
A post in this regard has been shared on LinkedIn by a user, Ashveen Bansal, whose friend discovered this peculiar use of the aforementioned website.
Ever since he wrote on LinkedIn, as many as 35,000 people have liked the post.
‘Employ-focused’ netizens are hailing the woman for her creativity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried
On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...
ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad’s family
‘Investigation underway to unearth more investments made on ...
DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4
‘Hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a le...
BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case
Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...
Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment
The deceased had come from Dubai to meet her friend, a softw...