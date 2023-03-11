Woman uses matrimony site to negotiate salaries in different companies before applying for job

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

People generally seek their life partners on various matrimony sites but you might perhaps not be aware of how the forum could be used for some other purposes, beyond just searching for companions.

Mulling over the potential use of site for the other purposes, a woman used Jeevansathi.com to negotiate salary of similar jobs at different companies before applying.

A post in this regard has been shared on LinkedIn by a user, Ashveen Bansal, whose friend discovered this peculiar use of the aforementioned website.

Ever since he wrote on LinkedIn, as many as 35,000 people have liked the post.

‘Employ-focused’ netizens are hailing the woman for her creativity.