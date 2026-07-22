'Women safe with strangers but not police?' CJP protester calls men 'pookies' for 'hands on shoulders' gesture at Jantar Mantar

With the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continuing its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a viral video is not only making waves across social media, but also sending a message.

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The clip that’s winning praise online shows a woman praising male protesters around her for trying to ‘make women feel safe.’

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But how?

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Turns out, most men are seen standing with their hands on each other’s shoulders while keeping distance from female protesters despite heavy crowding. Allegedly, the ‘hands on shoulders’ gesture was to avoid accidentally touching women standing around at the protest site.

Appreciating the respect for women displayed, the woman called the men in the video 'pookies.' She went on to share how they were respecting her safety and personal space despite being a ‘stranger’ to her.

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The Instagram post, shared by nidhiferrero, read: “Meeting these pookies for the first time. A beginners guide to protection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nidhi (@nidhiferrero)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Notice how the women feel safer with strangers but not the police?”

Another reacted, “Women feel safer with strangers instead of the authorities."

A third commented, “Glad the chain to chain/tree to tree we played as kids is coming to use now.” Another said, “I am just noticing how the woman still has a respectable amount of space like nobody is pressing against her body even while in a crowd.”