DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Women safe with strangers but not police?' CJP protester calls men 'pookies' for 'hands on shoulders' gesture at Jantar Mantar

'Women safe with strangers but not police?' CJP protester calls men 'pookies' for 'hands on shoulders' gesture at Jantar Mantar

The Instagram post, shared by nidhiferrero, read: 'A beginners guide to protection'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:29 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
nidhiferrero/Instagram
Advertisement

With the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continuing its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a viral video is not only making waves across social media, but also sending a message.

Advertisement

The clip that’s winning praise online shows a woman praising male protesters around her for trying to ‘make women feel safe.’

Advertisement

But how?

Advertisement

Turns out, most men are seen standing with their hands on each other’s shoulders while keeping distance from female protesters despite heavy crowding. Allegedly, the ‘hands on shoulders’ gesture was to avoid accidentally touching women standing around at the protest site.

Appreciating the respect for women displayed, the woman called the men in the video 'pookies.' She went on to share how they were respecting her safety and personal space despite being a ‘stranger’ to her.

Advertisement

The Instagram post, shared by nidhiferrero, read: “Meeting these pookies for the first time. A beginners guide to protection.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nidhi (@nidhiferrero)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Notice how the women feel safer with strangers but not the police?”

Another reacted, “Women feel safer with strangers instead of the authorities."

A third commented, “Glad the chain to chain/tree to tree we played as kids is coming to use now.” Another said, “I am just noticing how the woman still has a respectable amount of space like nobody is pressing against her body even while in a crowd.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts