At the recent Gaza peace summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni found herself at the center of international attention, not just for her political role, but also for the personal remarks and light-hearted exchanges with world leaders.

Advertisement

While the summit focused on supporting a Gaza ceasefire and a long-term plan for the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shifted the conversation to a personal mission: encouraging Meloni to quit smoking. Captured in an off-stage moment aired by İhlas News Agency, Erdogan told Meloni, “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.”

Advertisement

🇹🇷🇮🇹 ERDOGAN TO MELONI: I HAVE TO MAKE YOU STOP SMOKING Erdogan: "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking." Meloni: "I know, I know. I don't want to kill somebody" Source: @ihacomtr https://t.co/FX7G3CR5g1 pic.twitter.com/glcfOZAA6Z — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was nearby, laughed and chimed in, “It’s impossible!”

Meloni responded with humour, saying, “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody,” acknowledging that smoking helps her manage stress and socialise with fellow leaders.

Advertisement

In fact, in a recent book compiling her interviews, Meloni admitted that smoking had helped her connect with various international figures, including Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Erdoğan’s comments reflect his domestic commitment to reducing tobacco use. His government has launched a nationwide "Smoke-Free Türkiye" campaign as part of a 2024–2028 action plan to promote awareness, support smoking cessation, and protect young people from tobacco addiction.

Despite the informal tone of some exchanges, the summit marked a serious diplomatic push to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, rebuild Palestinian territories, and outline a framework for long-term peace in the region.

US President Donald Trump, who hosted the summit to promote the “Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity,” also publicly praised Meloni, calling her a “beautiful young woman” during his address. Meloni, the only female leader on stage, smiled in response but refrained from commenting.

“In the US, if you call a woman beautiful, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances,” said Trump, drawing laughter from the audience of roughly 30 global leaders. He repeated the compliment, turning to Meloni and saying, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”