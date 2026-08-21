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Home / Trending / World Photography Day: Vijay steps behind camera to recognise visual storytellers in Tamil Nadu

World Photography Day: Vijay steps behind camera to recognise visual storytellers in Tamil Nadu

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay marked World Photography Day on August 19 by extending greetings to photographers and recognising their contribution to documenting people, events and history.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay joined the World Photography Day observance on August 19, 2026, by conveying his wishes to photographers and acknowledging the importance of photography as an art and form of visual storytelling.

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According to a Tamil Nadu government Public Relations Department release dated August 19, Vijay extended greetings to photographers and wished them success in their artistic journey.

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World Photography Day is observed annually on August 19, celebrating photography and its role in preserving moments, recording events and telling stories through images.

The occasion also highlights the work of press photographers, whose images often become an important visual record of political, social and public events.

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Vijay, who transitioned from Tamil cinema to politics, founded Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024. He became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, 2026, after the party's first Assembly election campaign.

His government subsequently cleared its first major political test when the TVK-led administration won the Assembly confidence vote on May 13 with 144 votes in favour in the 234-member House.

The World Photography Day message offered a lighter public-facing moment for the Chief Minister, turning attention toward the photographers who regularly document his political and official activities.

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