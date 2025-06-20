Growing tension between Iran and Iraq has sparked a scare of World War III online with #worldwarIII trending on X.

The war fear is real but GenZs are still here for it because along with the world war there is another war trending, the meme war.

Social media is flooded with the memes related to war, while some users joked about getting their favourite food before the war starts, others made fun of US President Donald Trump’s unnecessary involvement in every situation.

“WWIII about to start? Better get some pho while I still can” read a viral post on X. “My first world war, kinda nervous,” wrote another, while one said, “When you promise to end two wars and now there are three,” referring to Trump.

WWIII about to start? Better get some pho while I still can. pic.twitter.com/GboYIWgLke — Rulon Leman (@JimRoland15) June 18, 2025

pic.twitter.com/ATeFK8AVav — God Emperor Leto Atreides II (@bringmeaduncan) June 17, 2025

Dark humour as copping mechanism

Gen Z often uses dark humour as a way to cope with their fears and stress. Whether it be the Indo-Pak war, Iran-Iraq war or any other global or local political tension, everything is meme worthy for this generation.

**WW3 MEME DUMP** Since we're probably going to live through it at some point in the next few months, if you got WW3, anti-WW3, or anti war memes get em out now while we still can. Anybody that posts a good one I haven't seen gets a follow and a retweet 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9HvyxDetWS — Edgar Friendly ⬛️🟨 (@RealEdFriendly) October 27, 2024

A cool way to spread the message

Gen Z does not like to make spreading awareness hard or boring. This is their way of spreading the message, reaching out to as many people as they can in a way that does not put them off, but catches their attention for a longer period of time.