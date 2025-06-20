DT
World War III trends online: GenZs know a way to deal with this stress

World War III trends online: GenZs know a way to deal with this stress

Meme war has taken the Internet by storm as the scare of world war trends on social media
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Meme war has taken the Internet by storm with all the WWIII memes. Photo credit: X
Growing tension between Iran and Iraq has sparked a scare of World War III online with #worldwarIII trending on X.

The war fear is real but GenZs are still here for it because along with the world war there is another war trending, the meme war.

Social media is flooded with the memes related to war, while some users joked about getting their favourite food before the war starts, others made fun of US President Donald Trump’s unnecessary involvement in every situation.

“WWIII about to start? Better get some pho while I still can” read a viral post on X. “My first world war, kinda nervous,” wrote another, while one said, “When you promise to end two wars and now there are three,” referring to Trump.

Dark humour as copping mechanism

Gen Z often uses dark humour as a way to cope with their fears and stress. Whether it be the Indo-Pak war, Iran-Iraq war or any other global or local political tension, everything is meme worthy for this generation.

A cool way to spread the message

Gen Z does not like to make spreading awareness hard or boring. This is their way of spreading the message, reaching out to as many people as they can in a way that does not put them off, but catches their attention for a longer period of time.

