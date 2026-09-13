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Home / Trending / 'Worms in stomach': Teacher's classroom demonstration leaves kids in tears, users question 'fear or education?'

'Worms in stomach': Teacher's classroom demonstration leaves kids in tears, users question 'fear or education?'

The video has since divided viewers, with many questioning whether fear and misleading information should be used to teach young children about nutrition

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:13 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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How do you remember being warned about the supposed dangers of junk food as a child? Was it through textbooks, pictures or a 'scan' showing 'worms' inside your stomach? Wait, what?

A rather dramatic demonstration during a classroom lesson on healthy eating is doing rounds on social media. Apparently, the teacher's objective was to warn children about the health risks of eating junk food.

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A 39-second video shared by X user Neetu Khandelwal shows a teacher conducting a classroom activity in which students are shown what appear to be 'worms' inside a stomach after consuming foods such as chips, biscuits and chocolates.

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As part of the demonstration, the teacher used props, including what appeared to be a mock ultrasound scan. In the video, a student can be seen lying down while the teacher conducts a scan and shows worms inside his stomach.

However, it was the students’ reactions that quickly became the focus of discussion online.

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While several children appear visibly frightened, others were seen crying.

The video has since divided viewers, with many questioning whether fear and misleading information should be used to teach young children about nutrition.

Sharing the clip, Khandelwal said that while encouraging healthy eating habits is important, the method used in the classroom was concerning. She argued that exposing children to frightening shock tactics could have psychological consequences, particularly at a young age. In her view, children should be taught about the benefits of healthy food rather than being scared into avoiding certain foods.

The demonstration has nevertheless found support from some viewers. Defenders of the teacher argued that children sometimes need to see the consequences of unhealthy habits to understand their impact.

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