Home / Trending / 'Worst human being in the world': Mark Ruffalo targets Trump at Golden Globes

‘Worst human being in the world’: Mark Ruffalo targets Trump at Golden Globes

Fellow entertainers like Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande also highlighted the “Be Good” protest message

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:44 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo drew widespread attention at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with a politically charged critique of US President Donald Trump.
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo drew widespread attention at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with a politically charged critique of US President Donald Trump, tying his comments to nationwide protests against recent actions by US immigration authorities.

Ruffalo, who was attending the awards as a nominee for his performance in the HBO series “Task” seized a red-carpet interview to address what he described as broader political and moral concerns in the US. Wearing a lapel pin that read “Be Good”, a protest movement adopted by several entertainers to honour Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis woman fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Officer Enforcement (ICE) agent earlier that week, he said the tribute was “for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered”.

Turning to Trump, Ruffalo delivered a blistering critique that has since gone viral online.

In the remarks widely shared on social media, he said, “We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded… He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality… but the guy is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist. He’s a paedophile. He’s the worst human being in the world.”

Ruffalo added that if the world relies on such a leader’s morality, “we’re all in a lot of trouble”.

He also said, “I love this country and what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Ruffalo’s remarks connect to a broader wave of celebrity activism at the ceremony, where fellow entertainers like Wanda Sykes, Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart and Ariana Grande also highlighted the “Be Good” protest message.

