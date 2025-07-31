X sees flurry of tariff-ic memes following Trump’s announcements on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a post on Truth Social, saying he would impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1. Moreover, he announced his intent to levy an additional penalty on the country for maintaining trade with Russia for oil and military resources. He also said the US did “relatively little business” with India because the tariffs were “far too high” and the country had “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country”.

Continuing his barrage, he made a second post saying Russia and India could “take down their dead economies together” on Thursday morning. Naturally, these outbursts led to a meme-fest on social media platforms, especially X.

Some memes mock Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendship with Trump, while others are about US-Pakistan relations, especially their deal to collaborate on developing Pakistan’s oil reserves.

One of the most popular posts, seen below, was made by Youtuber Dhruv Rathee. It garnered over 50,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Bas dosti bani rahe.. pic.twitter.com/bcY0k8KkbD — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 30, 2025

Pictured below are some more posts on the fallout.

Donald Trump putting tariffs on India. And now will work with Pakistan 🤡#TrumpTariff pic.twitter.com/ZiPzH4q5iN — Dogesh (@dogesh_bhai) July 31, 2025

25% tariffs, 10% penalty, USA oil deal with pak, back to back insulting posts …. still can’t take his name in parliament! pic.twitter.com/z7EBUildig — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) July 31, 2025

This is how tariffs episode looks like 😂 pic.twitter.com/by24F1KNBu — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) July 31, 2025

👇 25% US tariffs on India? Karma’s already on level 100 pic.twitter.com/vx7RrRSKOK — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) July 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump imposed 25% Tariffs on India along with penalty. Meanwhile Modi ji: pic.twitter.com/Uu0aYgZH9r — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) July 30, 2025