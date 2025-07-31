DT
Home / Trending / X sees flurry of tariff-ic memes following Trump’s announcements on Truth Social

Donald Trump levied a 25% tariff plus penalty on Indian imports on Wednesday evening
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:44 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump. Reuters file
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a post on Truth Social, saying he would impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports starting August 1. Moreover, he announced his intent to levy an additional penalty on the country for maintaining trade with Russia for oil and military resources. He also said the US did “relatively little business” with India because the tariffs were “far too high” and the country had “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country”.

Continuing his barrage, he made a second post saying Russia and India could “take down their dead economies together” on Thursday morning. Naturally, these outbursts led to a meme-fest on social media platforms, especially X.

Some memes mock Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendship with Trump, while others are about US-Pakistan relations, especially their deal to collaborate on developing Pakistan’s oil reserves.

One of the most popular posts, seen below, was made by Youtuber Dhruv Rathee. It garnered over 50,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Pictured below are some more posts on the fallout.

