'Yahan Baleno nahi hai, tum Mustang se bhi dukhi': Indian Chef in US shares Diwali loneliness, sparks debate

So, it’s true — money can’t buy happiness, but here's the twist, it can buy you a Mustang and a luxurious lifestyle.

An Indian chef living in the US has struck a chord online by sharing how, despite achieving financial comfort, he felt lonely during Diwali, a festival traditionally associated with family, friends and togetherness back home.

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Kartik Chauhan said he had spent the past four years in the US. He owns a luxurious home, drives a Mustang and lives in an upscale neighbourhood. Yet, this Diwali, his material comforts could not make up for the absence of family and friends.

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In an Instagram video, Kartik shows deserted streets and a quiet residential colony, saying the silence felt particularly heavy during the festival of lights.

“I have everything, but no one to talk to. Should I now talk to these empty streets? It is only 8.30 at night, and there is such silence all around as if no one lives here,” he said.

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“Money only gives you happiness as long as you are spending it. Real happiness can only be found with parents, a partner and children, which you cannot buy with money,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Chauhan (@kartikinspire)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "What’s the point of making this reel, bro? You went there to earn money, right? And you did. So congratulations! Then why complain? You can’t have everything at once."

Another reacted: "Yahan Baleno nahi hai, tum Mustang se bhi dukhi." A third commented, "And what's really stopping you from returning?"