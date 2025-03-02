‘Yeh koi tareeka hai bheekh mangne ka…’: Harsh Goenka draws Bollywood parallel to Trump-Zelenskyy clash

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has drawn a Bollywood parallel to the heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Goenka shared a clip from the 1995 film “Hum Dono”, starring the late Rishi Kapoor and Nana Patekar, befitting Trump’s accusation that Zelenskyy did not show gratitude.

The business tycoon wrote in the caption, “Trump vs Zelenskyy- well anticipated by Bollywood”.

Advertisement

The clip features Kapoor, labelled as “Trump,” aggressively confronting Patekar, representing Zelenskyy.

“Yeh koi tareeka hai bheekh mangne ka… (Is this a way to beg?),” Kapoor’s character asks Patekar’s character.

Advertisement

Kapoor added, “I am not your servant, nor your father’s servant.” When Patekar warns him to mind his language, Kapoor shuts him down, saying, “Keep quiet. The problem is yours. You need the money; you need the signature. Request it properly. Say ‘please.’ Plead with me. Is this the way to ask for help?”

The scene continues with Kapoor forcing Patekar to fold his hands and plead, ultimately making him say, “Please come with me.”

Watch the scene here:

Trump vs Zelensky- well anticipated by Bollywood pic.twitter.com/VGH5tkivnR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 1, 2025

The internet was quick to react to the comparison.

Haha… perfect clipping. Surprisingly, no old people involved to stop the argument. 😊 — Prashanth Vemuganti (@prashanthpsi) March 1, 2025

this is so damn accurate 😭😭😭 — KASH 🤎 (@pixiedustbabe) March 2, 2025

Indeed,this exact scene got re-created in WH, 😂😂😂 — DevD (@devendrakumarda) March 1, 2025

What began as a diplomatic discussion soon escalated into a tense standoff. Within minutes, Trump told Zelenskyy, “Either make a deal, or we are out.”

He added, “You are in big trouble…you are not winning this.”

Zelenskyy pushed back, asserting, “We are in our own country, and we have stayed strong all this time. We have even thanked you for it (your support).” At this point, US Vice President JD Vance responded, “In this meeting?”

As the conversation grew more heated, Trump accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with the lives of millions” and “gambling with World War 3.” When JD Vance spoke of diplomacy, Zelenskyy fired back, “What kind of diplomacy?” This led to Vance accusing the Ukrainian leader of being “disrespectful” in the President’s office.