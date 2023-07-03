‘You are single…’: Man quits job after boss asks him to work on his day off

Chandigarh, July 3
A Reddit user has shared a screenshot of a conversation that he had with his boss over working on a weekly off.
The boss wrote to the man, “Hey, we are gonna need you to cover the 7am shift tomorrow as Justin called out. Be there at 6:15 am for prep.”
"Sorry, I won’t be able to come in tomorrow. Have you asked Brian? Thanks,” replied the man.
The boss wrote back Brian would not be able to make it at such short notice as he was married and has a kid.
“You’re single, why can’t you come in?” his boss asked him.
The man replied that it was his only day off in the week and that he had plans.
“You know I’m a hard worker and I’m loyal, but I would ask for some respect as well,” he wrote to his boss.
However, his boss warned him to be cautious about his words and said he knew he was strapped for money. This provoked the man to quit his job.
He said he should consider the exchange as his two-week notice and that he would see him on Monday unless he had him terminated by then.
“So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm (at the moment). I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough,” the Reddit user Feggy_JVS posted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first CM ...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP
Next Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, says Congress
The first such meeting was held in Bihar’s Patna on June 23