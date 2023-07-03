‘You are single…’: Man quits job after boss asks him to work on his day off

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 3

A Reddit user has shared a screenshot of a conversation that he had with his boss over working on a weekly off.

The boss wrote to the man, “Hey, we are gonna need you to cover the 7am shift tomorrow as Justin called out. Be there at 6:15 am for prep.”

"Sorry, I won’t be able to come in tomorrow. Have you asked Brian? Thanks,” replied the man.

The boss wrote back Brian would not be able to make it at such short notice as he was married and has a kid.

“You’re single, why can’t you come in?” his boss asked him.

The man replied that it was his only day off in the week and that he had plans.

“You know I’m a hard worker and I’m loyal, but I would ask for some respect as well,” he wrote to his boss.

However, his boss warned him to be cautious about his words and said he knew he was strapped for money. This provoked the man to quit his job.

He said he should consider the exchange as his two-week notice and that he would see him on Monday unless he had him terminated by then.

“So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm (at the moment). I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough,” the Reddit user Feggy_JVS posted.