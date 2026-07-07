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Home / Trending / 'You can't wear tank top to the Vatican': Foreigner wears shorts to Golden Temple, here's what happened next

'You can't wear tank top to the Vatican': Foreigner wears shorts to Golden Temple, here's what happened next

The sewadar respectfully informed her that visitors are expected to wear modest clothing before entering the holy premises

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:56 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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A video from Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, has recently gone viral, showing a sewadar politely explaining the gurdwara's dress code to a foreign woman before she entered to offer prayers.

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According to the video, the woman had arrived wearing shorts. The sewadar respectfully informed her that visitors are expected to wear modest clothing before entering the holy premises.

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"The Golden Temple welcomes people of all faiths and nationalities. However, all visitors are required to follow the gurdwara's code of conduct, which includes wearing modest attire and covering their heads before entering the shrine," the sewadar is heard explaining the woman.

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Mixed reactions:

A user wrote, "If you are entering a place of worship dress appropriately, most places expect you to dress appropriately. Do your homework before going." Another reacted, "Why do people always talk about proper clothes, rather then proper mindset????" A third commented, "Every religious place has a dress code. You can't wear tank top to the Vatican can you?"

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