"You didn’t get robbed, you got outworked" — this was the caption of a viral video by an Indian man living and working in the United States, who pushed back against the claim that Indians 'steal' jobs from American workers.

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Yuvaan Ibañez Garware highlights the challenges immigrants often face when moving abroad, including visa restrictions, unfamiliar cultures, language barriers and the absence of an established professional network.

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Despite these hurdles, he argued, many Indians build successful careers through persistence and adaptability.

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He says, “Maybe you didn’t lose the job to someone else. Maybe you lost it to someone who was willing to work harder.”

Garware further challenged stereotypes about Indians, saying their ability to adapt to unfamiliar environments and work through difficult circumstances is something they should take pride in.

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“As an Indian guy who lives in the US himself, we are probably one of the most adaptable species on the planet,” he said.

The clip has since sparked a wider online debate, with many users backing Garware’s argument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvaan Ibañez Garware (@yuvaanibanez)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Bro, you are really so brave. Like you take all hate for saying just the facts. As a Japanese, you have won my heart." Another reacted: "Finally, someone said it."