‘You don’t mind right?’ Trump calls Meloni ‘beautiful young woman’ at Gaza peace summit

US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as “a beautiful young woman”, the only female leader on stage at the Gaza summit in Egypt on Monday.

The exchange came after the signing of “The Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity.”

Speaking in front of around 30 world leaders, Trump acknowledged the potential political risk of commenting on a woman’s appearance.

“If you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that is the end of your political career, but I will take my chances,” the 79-year-old president said, turning to Meloni, who smiled in response.

Trump repeated his compliment several times, saying, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are… She is a beautiful young woman.”

He added praise for her leadership, calling her an “incredible” and “very successful politician” respected in Italy.

TRUMP: “MELONI IS A BEAUTIFUL YOUNG WOMAN” "She's a beautiful young woman. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. She wanted to be here and she's incredible and they really respect her in Italy.… https://t.co/2YlnnlVh98 pic.twitter.com/bygBBWwsl4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

The Italian leader laughed at Trump’s remarks but did not comment further, while the summit focused on a historic agreement to lay the groundwork for Gaza’s future. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani also signed the document.