Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 27

The customary parent-teacher meeting (PTM), a platform for teachers and parents to discuss a student's academic progress, behavior, and overall growth, can often instill anxiety in children. Fearing admonishment from both teachers and parents, youngsters might seek ways to avert such encounters. An endearing video recently surfaced, showcasing a little boy's ingenious approach to guiding his father through an upcoming PTM.

The video, shared on Instagram via an account linked to the child, Cheeku Yadav, ostensibly managed by his parents, bears the caption: “School PTM ki Planning— Jhoot bolne ka Plan (Planning of school PTM - Plan on how to tell a lie)”. In the visual narrative captured by the father, the boy can be observed encouraging his dad to tactfully address his teacher regarding his post-school eating habits.

The conversation unfolds with the young boy suggesting that, during the PTM, his father refrain from admitting that he indulges exclusively in cookies and snacks upon returning home, followed by a nap. Instead, Cheeku proposes an alternative: "You should say... He returns from school, eats khichdi, and then takes a rest. You have to lie."

Evidently, Cheeku recognizes the merit of consuming home-cooked meals over snacks and foresees potential reproach if his father discloses his actual habits to the teacher.

Upon his father's disclosure of consuming substantial junk food after school, Cheeku firmly advises against revealing this detail to the teacher. When his father expresses reservations about deceit, Cheeku counters by suggesting that his mother could handle the lie, and his father should simply remain reticent.

The heartwarming video has gained considerable traction across social media platforms, garnering admiration from online users who are charmed by the young boy's adept negotiation skills.