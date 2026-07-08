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Home / Trending / 'You're fire just like that': Rihanna to fan battling cancer during supermarket encounter

'You're fire just like that': Rihanna to fan battling cancer during supermarket encounter

The elderly woman approaches the 'Umbrella' singer for a photograph while sharing her life struggles with cancer and low self-esteem

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:48 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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In a viral video being surfaced on social media, Rihanna’s heartfelt conversation with her fan is winning hearts. The two bumped into each other at a supermarket, where they could be seen having an emotional exchange. The fan approaches Rihanna for a photograph while sharing her life struggles with cancer and low self-esteem.

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Rihanna’s compassionate and warm conduct is being praised online.

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The fan initiates the conversation by saying, “I look terrible. I live with cancer. Can I take a picture with you?”

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“You don’t look terrible," Rihanna replies instantly.

The fan can be seen feeling uncomfortable, as she mentions, “I am not wearing my wig.”

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Rihanna immediately defies her negative self-belief and says, “You know what I live for is a good hairline. This is what I like to see. Anytime you see anybody don’t do that. You’re fire just like that.”

The fan also mentions a special connection between them, as they share the common first name 'Robyn', as Rihanna’s birth name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

The fan thanked Rihanna by telling her that she is a big fan and a supporter. The two wrapped their conversation by the fan quoting Rihanna, “See you on the tube!”

A user commented, “she’s such a sweet woman, Rihanna we love you”, while another wrote, “this woman will always be my favourite celebrity for a reason…it doesn’t get more genuine than this.”

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