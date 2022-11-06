Youth beats to death his cousin over delay in feeding pet dog

PTI

Palakkad (Kerala), November 6

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating to death his cousin for an apparent delay in feeding the former's pet dog, police said here.

Hakeem was arrested for beating to death his cousin 21-year-old Arshad, police said, adding that the incident happened on Thursday night.

"We were informed by the hospital authorities about the incident. They said the victim was brought dead," police told PTI.

Hakeem was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.

Upon preliminary investigation, they found that Hakeem used to assault Arshad occasionally. "Hakeem had a business here, and Arshad was also working along with him. They both were staying together. We understand that he used to assault Arshad earlier also. However, this time it became fatal," police said.

They said Hakeem started beating him for feeding his dog too late. Arshad was assaulted using the dog's belt and some sticks, police further said.

Even though there were numerous injury marks on Arshad's body, Hakeem initially told the hospital authorities that his cousin fell from the roof of the house. However, the hospital informed the police on the death.

